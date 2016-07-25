Nintendo Shares Crash As It Calls Pokémon's Effect On Business "Limited"

Nintendo shares fell more than 17% Monday following the company's announcement that it wouldn't change its financial forecasts, despite the massive success of the game Pokémon Go.

"The income reflected on the Company’s consolidated business results is limited," from the game, Nintendo told investors in a statement, and "taking the current situation into consideration, the Company is not modifying the consolidated financial forecast for now."

The company's stock price sunk from just over ¥28,000, or $266, at the close of trading Friday in Tokyo to ¥23,220, or $219, on Monday. Before Pokémon Go launched, the company's shares were trading at ¥14,380, or $136, meaning that investors' excitement about the game has still managed to raise the stock price some 60% and take the company's stock market value from just over $19 billion earlier this month to over $31 billion today.

According to data collected by Bloomberg, today's over-$6-billion fall was the biggest one-day drop for Nintendo shares since 1990.