Kellogg Says There Is A Criminal Investigation Into Assembly Line Peeing Incident

The graphic video shows a man urinating in the factory and then pans to a Kellogg's logo. It appears to be shot by the urinating man himself.

Kris Charles, a Kellogg spokesperson, said in a statement that the video, which appeared on WorldStarUncut.com on Friday , was recorded at Memphis facility in 2014.

@daleperez We're outraged & disgusted. Internal and criminal investigations are underway. We'll post more info as it's available.





Charles said the products that could have been contaminated "include Rice Krispies Treats, granola clusters used in a couple of products, and a few other puffed rice treats that we no longer make."

Charles said that "any products that could have been potentially impacted would be very limited and past their expiration dates."

In a statement posted online, Kellogg North America President Paul Norman described the urination as "a disgusting act of disrespect for you — our consumers — as well as our thousands of employees." Norman said that Kellogg had contacted the Food and Drug Administration. "We are working closely with the authorities to identify the individual, fire him if he still works at the plant, and prosecute him to the full extent of the law," Norman said.

The company's stock was down about .5% in early afternoon trading on Monday.

"Food quality is of the utmost importance to Kellogg Company," Charles said. "We are outraged by this completely unacceptable situation, and we will work closely with authorities to prosecute to the full extent of the law.”