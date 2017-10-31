The Vampire Squid Is Lending Money To Average Joes

Marcus, the year-old consumer lending business of Goldman Sachs, has already made nearly $2 billion in loans, targeting people who wear jeans rather than suits.

Goldman Sachs, famously derided in 2010 as a greedy vampire squid, says that its year-old online lending business, Marcus, has been helping the investment bank remake its image as the Bank Next Door — or at least, the Bank Online.



Marcus — which is named for one of the firm's founders, Marcus Goldman — is an online-only lending business that lets everyday people with good credit scores borrow anywhere from a few thousand to $30,000, and to consolidate their credit card loans.

It's one of the first forays into the mass consumer market for Goldman Sachs, which is better known for working with hedge funds, helping technology companies going public, and facilitating massive mergers.

Marcus started lending last October and recently passed $1 billion worth of loan originations; it is on track to do $2 billion by the end of this year, Goldman executives say. By contrast, it has taken some startup lenders years to hit the $1 billion mark, but for Goldman, the sum is just a speck on its $930 billion balance sheet.



Omer Ismail, a near-15-year Goldman veteran who is Marcus's chief commercial officer says the business "takes the best of both worlds" of technology companies — meaning that they got to build the business from the ground up without being burdened by old technology or business models — combined with the "heft of GS Bank's balance sheet and all the regulatory, legal, and compliance infrastructure that comes with it."

And part of running a consumer financial company means doing the grubby work of letting the public know who you are, which includes running TV ads. A recent spot, the company's second national campaign, was filmed at a New York pizza shop, where the man working the counter takes a bite out of every slice he serves, and he calls it a fee.



The point is to show that Marcus, unlike some of its competitors, does not charge loan origination fees. "Don't get fee'd," the ad says. The fixed interest rates at Marcus start at around 7% and go up to just below 24%, with terms lasting from three to six years — the rates are comparable to what other lenders offer, but the lack of origination fees can give Goldman a pricing advantage on some loans.

"We used the slice of pizza as a metaphor, where you pay for a whole slice of pizza but you don't get the whole slice," said Dustin Cohn, who manages Marcus's brand and who previously ran marketing for Jockey.

Both Cohn and Ismail, were wearing blue jeans during an interview at the headquarters building of Goldman Sachs, the 148-year-old Wall Street investment bank whose name is synonymous with elite high finance. (Ismail keeps a jacket and tie in his office in case he has to ascend from Marcus' space on the 26th floor to the 41st floor executive suite.)

When it comes to the new ad campaign, "We're really happy about the way it turned out," Ismail said. The spots will be showing on TV, Facebook, radio, Pandora, and through online display ads.