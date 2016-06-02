BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

A Series Of Jokes About Tronc To Stave Off Journalism's Existential Gloom

business

A Series Of Jokes About Tronc To Stave Off Journalism's Existential Gloom

t-r-o-n-c

By Matthew Zeitlin

Headshot of Matthew Zeitlin

Matthew Zeitlin

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 2, 2016, at 6:53 p.m. ET

The Tribune Company, which owns the Los Angeles Times, the Baltimore Sun, the Chicago Tribune, and other very good, old, and dignified newspapers, is renaming itself Tronc.

Nick Young aka Swaggy P

Tronc.

Canal + / Via Twitter: @BilgeEbiri
ADVERTISEMENT

Facebook – which will soon *be* the entire journalism industry — doesn't even recognize "tronc" as English.

So why the name change? The company will now be "a content curation and monetization company focused on creating and distributing premium, verified content across all channels." But wait, why couldn't that just be the Tribune Company? Ah...because "tronc, or tribune online content, captures the essence of the Company’s mission."

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Village Roadshow Pictures / Via madebyquirk.com
"When I grow up, I want to work for a content curation and monetization company." Said nobody, ever. https://t.co/D4gAGAyJrg
Peter Thal Larsen @peter_tl

"When I grow up, I want to work for a content curation and monetization company." Said nobody, ever. https://t.co/D4gAGAyJrg

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Tribune Publishing is changing its name to "tronc inc." and said the word "content" 11 times in the release on it https://t.co/IXvrZXTLw5
Sapna Maheshwari @sapna

Tribune Publishing is changing its name to "tronc inc." and said the word "content" 11 times in the release on it https://t.co/IXvrZXTLw5

Reply Retweet Favorite

Wow! That's...something. The company recently got a huge investment from Patrick Soon-Shiong, a pharmaceutical billionaire, who invested over $70 million and said he would license patents to the company.

"In the wake of significant disruption, it is time to bring the legacy publishing business into the modern era and leverage innovative technology — from machine learning to artificial intelligence — to create long-term sustainability and vitality," Soon-Shiong said.

tronc is the least dumb word in that press release tbh
Matt Levine @matt_levine

tronc is the least dumb word in that press release tbh

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

This is actually the logo. Go to www.tronc.com and see for yourself.

Via tronc.com
The Tronc name plus logo looks like they'd be a 90s distributor of poorly dubbed anime VHS tapes
Big baby boy @trillballins

The Tronc name plus logo looks like they'd be a 90s distributor of poorly dubbed anime VHS tapes

Reply Retweet Favorite
tronc!
Joe Ruppel @ruppelsive

tronc!

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

People responded to this baffling mix of corporate jargon and technobabble with jokes on a service whose name itself is based on the sounds small birds make.

for you @mhbergen
John Paczkowski @JohnPaczkowski

for you @mhbergen

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tronc's Revenge
Dave Schilling @dave_schilling

Tronc's Revenge

Reply Retweet Favorite
Tronc is a good name because it mixes two things I love, Tron and Kronk.
Bilge Ebiri @BilgeEbiri

Tronc is a good name because it mixes two things I love, Tron and Kronk.

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
Things "tronc" sounds like more than a media company: - a strain of marijuana - part of a steam engine - a 17th century musical instrument
Nicky Woolf @NickyWoolf

Things "tronc" sounds like more than a media company: - a strain of marijuana - part of a steam engine - a 17th century musical instrument

Reply Retweet Favorite
Dylan Matthews @dylanmatt

Reply Retweet Favorite
narm groot jorts tronc
Anil Dash @anildash

narm groot jorts tronc

Reply Retweet Favorite

OK! I'm glad we got that all out of our system.

ADVERTISEMENT
Via imgur.com

But there's one more thing.

Jeff Chiu / AP

Tronc also announced that it would be "Launching troncX, our content curation and monetization engine, to combine existing assets with new artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology to accelerate digital growth."

ADVERTISEMENT
Via tumblr.com

But wait! Digital media companies with lots of great tech and video always do great, right? It's only the stodgy print ones that are suffering, right? right?!

RIGHT?

BuzzFeed Inc / Via buzzfeed.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT