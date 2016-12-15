Hospital Giant UHS Has Lost $2.4 Billion In Value In A Week

20% of market cap has evaporated since a BuzzFeed News investigation was published on Dec. 8. "We think the risk-reward is no longer compelling," Wall Street analysts wrote Wednesday.

Shares of hospital chain Universal Health Services fell another 7% Wednesday, following a negative research report from the brokerage firm Raymond James. The company's stock fell 12% last week following a BuzzFeed News investigation detailing allegations that it aggressively diagnoses mental health patients to maximize revenue from insurance payments.



The Raymond James analysts said a letter from Iowa Senator Charles Grassley last week, asking the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services for an update on its investigation into UHS was "an escalation in events surrounding last week’s BuzzFeed article" that "takes the political risk to a new level." The Department oversees the Medicare and Medicaid programs.

Grassley had asked for the update in response to the BuzzFeed News story, writing, "The pattern of conduct described by the report paints a picture of greed and raises serious questions about patient safety." UHS has disputed the article, calling it "an inaccurate portrayal of UHS's behavioral health operations."