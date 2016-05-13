Google Banned Them, But Payday Lenders Still Have Bing

The online payday loan industry was dealt a serious blow Wednesday when Google banned it from its advertising networks. But short-term, high-interest lenders still have somewhere to go, for the time being at least: Microsoft's Bing, which powers much of Yahoo's search operation and is a distant number 2 in the search market.

Bing has not announced a ban on the lenders, who Google described as peddlers of "harmful financial products." Instead, Microsoft told BuzzFeed news that it "respects the integrity of consumer choice" and is "listening to consumer and industry feedback with respect to payday lending ads."

Oh, and "our advertising policies comprise strict requirements for advertiser compliance, and expressly prohibit any misleading or illegal practices," a Microsoft spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

While Google is the king of search ads, the consumer and civil rights groups working to ban online payday loan advertising also went to Microsoft, according to Aaron Rieke, a principal at the Washington, D.C. tech and policy consulting firm Upturn, which did some of the research those groups relied on.

Microsoft "heard us out, read the report, we’ve had good conversation, at this point they haven’t gotten back to us and changed their policies," Rieke said.

Microsoft declined to comment when asked about its interactions with the advocacy groups. A quick search on Bing for phrases like "payday loans" shows plenty of paid results from advertisers.



