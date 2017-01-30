Goldman Sachs Says The Immigration Ban Is "Not A Policy We Support"

A handful of former Goldman leaders now staff President Trump's inner circle, but the bank's CEO is opposing the ban on migration from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Former Goldman Sachs President Gary Cohn, left, is now a top economic official in the Trump administration.

Goldman Sachs, whose second in command resigned to join the Trump administration, says the immigration ban on people from seven predominantly Muslim countries is "not a policy we support," and one that brings "potential for disruption to the firm."

In a voicemail send to staff on Sunday night — Goldman Sachs is big on communicating via voicemail — CEO Lloyd Blankfein quoted the company's business principles: "Being diverse is not optional; it is what we must be. Now is a fitting time to reflect on those words and the principles that underlie them."

The message of opposition was sent only to Goldman staff, but it shouldn't be hard for Blankfein to get a voicemail through to the White House: Goldman Sachs alumni now staff much of the upper reaches of the Trump administration, including the company's longtime President and Chief Operating Officer Gary Cohn, who left the firm to become the head of Trump's National Economic Council.



Steve Bannon, a former Goldman banker, is now Trump's top strategic advisor and played a key role in developing the controversial new immigration order.

In one photo of Trump discussing the executive order on Saturday, Cohn is shown standing behind the President — he's the one on the far left, with his head bowed.