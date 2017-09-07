Goldman Sachs Interns Have Spoken. Here's What They Had To Say.

Summer interns at Goldman Sachs follow their boss on Twitter, don't want to wear ties, and think learning Python (the programming language) is more important than learning Mandarin.



These are some of the results from the investment bank's annual survey of its summer interns, a group of college and graduate students from 97 countries and 439 universities. All told, the company had around 2,500 interns in 2017. Goldman said it uses feedback from the survey to understand the priorities of young workers for future internships.

"We know those types of initiatives are incredibly important," Matt Jahansouz, Goldman's head of recruiting, told BuzzFeed News. "It's something we prioritized, adopted, and think we’re a leader in."



The firm has been modifying its programs for young employees, including recent changes to its analyst program. The bank has started offering some analysts permanent employment status as opposed to fixed contracts, giving them some free Saturdays, more opportunities for promotions, and mobility around the firm.

One of those future changes could be around how employees will dress. Seventy-nine percent of the interns said they would prefer "more casual workwear," including 17% who said they prefer hoodies and jeans and 51% who said they prefer not to wear a jacket or tie. Only 21% prefer "traditional business attire," while 11% said "anything goes."