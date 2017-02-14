Goldman Sachs Is Having A Trump Era Boom And Its Stock Is At A Record High The company's valuation has increased by $28 billion since Nov. 8 — that's more than two entire Twitters, or almost four Nordstroms. Twitter

Goldman Sachs stock finished trading Tuesday at an all-time high, continuing an upward surge that began with Donald Trump's surprise election victory. The shares closed at $249.30, beating out their $247.52 closing high in October 2007 — literally the day of Halloween on the eve of the financial crisis. Goldman stock has risen 37% since Trump's election, pushing the 30-company Dow Jones Industrial Average, of which Goldman is an integral part, to all-time highs. It's been an emotional joyride.

The company did lose its long-serving second-in-command soon after the election — but only because he left to become the Trump administration's top economic adviser, joining a handful of Goldman alums that fill the president's inner circle. The company is set to reap the rewards of the Trump era, ranging from looser policing of banks and financial markets to plans for another big round of economic stimulus. Goldman's CEO Lloyd Blankfein recently said the market feels "growthier" since Trump's win, and while that remains to be seen in broader economic data, it's certainly true for Goldman Sachs.

In fact, Goldman's market value has risen by $28 billion since Trump was elected. That's more than the total value of many major American companies — including some who've played their own roles in the Trump story. Here's five Trump-touched companies whose entire valuation is less than the $28 billion in market cap that Goldman Sachs has added since Nov. 8. Twitter: Worth $12 billion

The Trump-centric social media platform went public in 2013 in an IPO underwritten by Goldman, and its finance chief is a former Goldman banker. Goldman Sachs has added on more than two Twitters in value since Trump's win.

Yum! Brands: Worth $25.2 billion

Great afternoon in Ohio & a great evening in Pennsylvania - departing now. See you tomorrow Virginia!

Wendy's: Worth $3.7 billion

Business Insider / Via businessinsider.com

Nordstrom: $7.8 billion

The department store earned a stern Trumping after it dropped his daughter's brand following what it said were declining sales of her shoes and dresses.

Macy's: $10.2 billion

For all of those who want to #MakeAmericaGreatAgain, boycott @Macys. They are weak on border security & stopping illegal immigration.

