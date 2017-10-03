“Equifax Deserves To Be Shamed": Former Credit Bureau CEO Faces Bipartisan Criticism

"You’ve accomplished something no one else has been able to accomplish: you’ve brought Democrats and Republicans together in outrage and frustration over what’s happened."

Over the course of about three hours, Richard Smith, who was until last week the chief executive officer of the credit reporting agency Equifax, repeatedly apologized to American consumers while Congress grilled him about how his company could have let sensitive personal information of up to 145.5 million Americans get hacked, exposing all of them to potential harm.

Smith explained to a subcommittee of the House Energy and Commerce Committee that hackers were able to get into Equifax's data because of a "human error." Specifically, that after the company was notified that there was a software vulnerability that needed to be patched, "the individual who was responsible for communication within the organization to apply the patch" did not tell the appropriate people to do so.



He also told the panel — again, several times — that the company was offering a suite of products that allowed people whose data had been exposed to monitor their credit file. Starting in January, any US consumer will be able to lock and unlock their Equifax credit report from a mobile app.



These words did not seem to mollify the members of Congress, who may have found, in Equifax, one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on.

"It seem to me you’ve accomplished something no one else has been able to accomplish: you’ve brought Democrats and Republicans together in outrage and frustration over what’s happened," Anna Eshoo, a California Democrat, told Smith towards the end of his three-hour testimony, the first of four hearings he is scheduled to attend this week.

"I appreciate that you’re sorry, my question is 'What now?" Ben Ray Lujan, a New Mexico Democrat, told Smith. "I’m worried that your job today is damage control. If fraudsters destroy my constituents’ savings and financial futures, there’s no golden parachute waiting for them." (While Smith did not receive a bonus or severance when he left Equifax, he will get a $18 million pension at the very least plus other likely enrichments.)



“Equifax deserves to be shamed," said Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat and the subcommittee co-chair.