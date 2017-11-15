Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray To Step Down

Richard Cordray, the agency's first leader, said he would depart by the end of the month.

Richard Cordray, the first appointed director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, will resign by the end of the month, he said in an email to employees at the agency.

The Bureau was created in the wake of the financial crisis and is charged specifically with protecting consumers from abuses by banks and other financial companies. It is widely reviled by Republicans and the financial services industry. Cordray, one of the last remaining Obama appointees to head a major regulatory agency, is rumored to be interested in entering the 2018 Ohio governor's race.

"Director Cordray stood-up a fully functioning federal agency, finalized rules overhauling the residential mortgage industry, and introduced the first federal standards for payday lending," Isaac Boltansky, an analyst at Compass Point said in a note.

The agency, known as the CFPB, has been controversial since its inception as part of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act, which overhauled how the federal government regulated and oversaw the financial industry.



"Together we have made a real and lasting difference that has improved people’s lives," Cordray said in his message to staff.



To its supporters, the CFPB was one of the few — and maybe only — financial regulators that was primarily concerned with the welfare of consumers, as opposed to the health and soundness of banks and other financial institutions.

Cordray had previously been attorney general of Ohio. While he did not address his future plans in the email to CFPB staff, he did say "there is always more work that lies ahead."

Cordray's opponents in Congress and the financial services industry saw the CFPB as an unaccountable bureaucracy whose rules harshly punished companies, saddled them with compliance costs, and made it more expensive for them to provide credit and other services to consumers.

One of Cordray's last major efforts at the agency — a rule that would ban financial services companies from requiring consumers to go to binding arbitration when disputes arose —was struck down recently by party-line votes in Congress and by President Trump. The rule was opposed by the Treasury and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, both of which are run by Trump appointees.

In October, the CFPB finaliazed rules that would severely restrict the short-term and payday loan industries.

Trump has largely appointed bank-friendly figures to head up financial regulators, leaving Cordray as something of a glaring exception to the new, bank-friendly environment in Washington.

While it will likely take months to appoint and confirm a new director, Trump could immediately put his stamp on the Bureau by picking someone who has already been confirmed by the Senate to fill-in for Cordray temporarily before appointing a full-time director.

"The Administration will announce an acting director and the President's choice to replace Mr. Cordray at the appropriate time," Raj Shah, the White House deputy press secretary, said in a statement.

"The CFPB will face substantive changes in the years ahead as policymakers recalibrate the regulatory environment, but Director Cordray's work ensures that the Bureau will continue to play a fundamental role in the consumer finance ecosystem for the foreseeable future," Boltansky wrote.



Here is the full letter Richard Cordray sent to CFPB staff: