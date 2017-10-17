Financial Pundit: "Thank God White People Populated America, And Not The Blacks"

Marc Faber, the well-known investment newsletter publisher who frequently appears in financial media, said "thank God white people populated America, and not the blacks" in a recent newsletter.

Following backlash on social media, a CNBC spokesperson told BuzzFeed News that it had no business relationship with Faber and, "we do not intend to book him in the future." Faber had appeared on all three major business news networks, but was most well known for his frequent appearances on CNBC.

“Faber has not appeared on the network often, and will not be on in the future," a Fox Business Network spokesperson said.

"He hasn't been on our air since June 2016 and we don't intend to book him in the future," Bloomberg TV spokesperson Ty Trippet told BuzzFeed News.

People took to Twitter on Tuesday calling on CNBC to keep Faber off its shows.