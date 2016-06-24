Banks Are The Biggest Losers In Brexit Panic

British banks got hit hard, and their European peers were hit even harder. In the U.S., leaders put on a brave face.

As global financial markets went into panic mode Friday, the world's biggest banks emerged as the biggest losers after the U.K.'s decision to leave the European Union.

"Financials are set to be the biggest victims of a Brexit due to their exposure to expected financial and economic shocks, notably to the U.K., but also markets more generally," analysts at Bank of America wrote.

"All banks should be under pressure," wrote Morgan Stanley analysts, pointing to slow economies in the U.K. and Europe.



In the U.K., the pain appeared immediately. Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland, and Lloyd's, three of the country's four biggest banks, were all down at least 18% in the first day of trading following the vote. Barclays was down more than 30% at one point, although that fall was arrested by Bank of England chairman Mark Carney's promise to freely lend money to British banks.

In the U.S., Wall Street banks with major U.K. presences sought to calm down their angsty staff. "We recognize the potential for market volatility over the next few weeks and we are ready to help our clients work through it," JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said in a memo to employees.

JPMorgan has 16,000 U.K. staff, and Dimon said last week that "as many as" 4,000 jobs could be moved if the U.K. left the EU.

Dimon didn't discuss any specific job moves in his memo, saying instead, "Regardless of today’s outcome, we will maintain a large presence in London, Bournemouth, and Scotland," but that "we may need to make changes to our European legal entity structure and the location of some roles. While these changes are not certain, we have to be prepared to comply with new laws as we serve our clients around the world."

In another note to employees sent today, Dimon said that the bank " processed 1,000 trading tickets per second at one point,” and that foreign exchange transactions "were a record overnight, and we expect to do three times the normal daily volume today."