Backpage Takes Down Adult Ads Section, Citing Government Censorship

The company made the move in the lead-up to a Senate hearing that will discuss allegations of child sex trafficking on the site.

The online classifieds site Backpage.com has shuttered its infamous adult section, which had become the country's most popular marketplace for sex workers. In its place, the company has left a note saying "the government has unconstitutionally censored this content."

The takedown happened in advance of a planned Senate hearing Tuesday morning that will discuss a new Senate report accusing the company of knowingly facilitating child prostitution. A Backpage spokesperson did not say what specifically the Senate committee had done to force the shutdown.

The Senate report contains "evidence that Backpage has been far more complicit in online sex trafficking than anyone previously knew," said Senators Claire McCaskill and Rob Portman, the ranking member and chair of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, in a statement.

"Backpage’s response wasn’t to deny what we said. It was to shut down their site. That’s not 'censorship'—it’s validation of our findings.”

Backpage does not deny that child sex workers have been advertised on its site, but the company says it works to combat such activity and actively weeds out ads for children.



Federal law gives broad protections to operators of websites that allow users to post their own content, and in the past, Backpage has successfully cited such law to avoid being held criminally responsible for ads posted on its site.

The Senate report quotes the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as saying almost three-quarters of the reports it gets for suspected child trafficking "involve Backpage."

The yearslong investigation has been the subject of intense legal wrangling. Backpage has resisted the Senate's subpoenas, which attempted to reveal how the company's publishing and moderation operations work. The resistance made it all the way to the Supreme Court, which eventually ruled that Backpage had to comply with the orders.

The Senate report claims that even Backpage's supposed efforts to prevent solicitation for child sex workers were in reality part of an effort to allow the ads and accept payment for them. When users submitted an ad with the word "teen," the report says, it would be rejected, with an error message saying "teen" was not allowed. But the site would then let them redraft the same ad, avoiding the banned word. A similar process would happen when users submitted an ad listing a sex worker aged under 18, the report says.