Apple's Business Is Declining And Wildly Profitable

Sales and profits fell in the most recent quarter, but not quite as badly as many expected it to.

Three months ago, Apple said that its quarterly revenue had fallen on an annual basis for the first since 2003. And now it's done it for the second time.

The company's $42.4 billion in revenues were still gargantuan. But it was less than the $49.6 billion the company brought in during the same period last year. On the bright side, it was slightly higher than the $42.1 billion revenue figure expected by analysts polled by Bloomberg.

As always, the business was driven by how many iPhones were sold. The phones make up about two thirds of Apple's revenue, and the the company sold 40.4 million of them for the quarter, down from 47.5 million last year. Analysts expected 40 million.

Even with sales falling, Apple is still wildly profitable: it made a $7.8 billion profit in the three-month period, down from $10.7 billion from a year ago.

While this is poor performance for Apple, the nearly $8 billion in profits this quarter is more than twice what Facebook made in 2015. The $42.4 billion in revenue is more than double the revenue of Google's parent company Alphabet in its last quarter.

The second-straight quarterly sales and profit decline didn't come as a surprise to Apple shareholders and analysts — the company had forecasted revenues between $41 and $43 billion for the quarter. And the shrinkage will likely continue: Apple projected that it will have between $45.5 billion and $47.5 billion in revenues in the next quarter, well short of the $51.5 billion it posted in the fourth quarter of last year.