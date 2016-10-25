Apple's Annual Sales Have Fallen For The First Time Since 2001

Even with iPhone sales dropping, the company is still earning about $100 million in profit every single day.

Apple's iPhone sales fell again in the company's most recent quarter, marking the third consecutive period of quarterly decline for the company's most important product. The company's sales of iPads and Macs also both fell.

Those sales have fallen before, but there was also a first in Tuesday's earnings statement: Apple's annual revenue fell for the first time since 2001.

Apple sold 45.5 million iPhones in the three months from July to September, down 5% from a year earlier. The current period included about two weeks of sales of the iPhone 7, which may have been boosted by the disaster surrounding the recall of Samsung's explosion-prone Galaxy Note 7.

Apple shares are up about 12% this year, while the broader Nasdaq Composite Index, which includes many technology companies, is up just over 5%. In after-hours trading, the company's stock fell slightly following the release of the results.