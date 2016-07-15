These Photos Show How The World Is Reacting To The Attack In Nice At least 84 are dead after a truck driver plowed into a crowd gathered to celebrate Bastille Day in the French city. Twitter

At least 84 people are dead and many are in critical condition after a truck driver plowed into a crowd gathered to celebrate Bastille Day in Nice, France. As many as 10 children are among the dead, according to the city's mayor. The world is responding with support, respect, and solidarity.



The French tricolour flies next to the Australian national flag on top of the Sydney Harbor bridge in Sydney, Australia. Peter Parks / AFP / Getty Images

Organisers of the Tour de France hold a minute's silence. Twitter / Le Tour de France

Clement Sordet of France, wearing a cap with the words "Pray for Nice" written on it, lifts his club during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland. Ben Curtis / AP Ben Curtis / AP

The French flag is flown at half-mast at the British Open Golf Championship in Scotland. Peter Morrison / AP

The union flag and the French flag are flown at half-mast in Downing Street. Dominic Lipinski / PA WIRE

Flags are flown at half-mast at Buckingham Palace and at British government buildings on Whitehall, London. Daniel Leal-olivas / AFP / Getty Images Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP / Getty

Candles and flowers left outside the French embassy in London. Hannah Mckay / PA WIRE

Hannah Mckay / PA WIRE

Indian students hold a candle vigil to pay tribute to victims in Nice at a school in Amritsar. Narinder Nanu / AFP / Getty Images

Notes and flowers left outside the French embassy in Moscow. Vasily Maximov / AFP / Getty Images

French Republican guards put the French flag at half-mast at the Élysée presidential palace, Paris. Christophe Petit Tesson / AFP / Getty Images

Christophe Petit Tesson / AFP / Getty Images

A woman places flowers near the site of the attack in Nice. Boris Horvat / AFP / Getty Images

A vigil with candles in Sydney, Australia. Rob Griffith / AP

A European Union flag is lowered at half-mast outside the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Francois Lenoir / Reuters

An electronic board displays "Je suis Nice" outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium. Francois Lenoir / Reuters

School children offer prayers to pay tribute at a school in Ahmedabad, India. Amit Dave / Reuters







