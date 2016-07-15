These Photos Show How The World Is Reacting To The Attack In Nice
At least 84 are dead after a truck driver plowed into a crowd gathered to celebrate Bastille Day in the French city.
At least 84 people are dead and many are in critical condition after a truck driver plowed into a crowd gathered to celebrate Bastille Day in Nice, France. As many as 10 children are among the dead, according to the city's mayor. The world is responding with support, respect, and solidarity.
The French tricolour flies next to the Australian national flag on top of the Sydney Harbor bridge in Sydney, Australia.
Organisers of the Tour de France hold a minute's silence.
Clement Sordet of France, wearing a cap with the words "Pray for Nice" written on it, lifts his club during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Troon, Scotland.
The French flag is flown at half-mast at the British Open Golf Championship in Scotland.
The union flag and the French flag are flown at half-mast in Downing Street.
Flags are flown at half-mast at Buckingham Palace and at British government buildings on Whitehall, London.
Candles and flowers left outside the French embassy in London.
Indian students hold a candle vigil to pay tribute to victims in Nice at a school in Amritsar.
Notes and flowers left outside the French embassy in Moscow.
French Republican guards put the French flag at half-mast at the Élysée presidential palace, Paris.
A woman places flowers near the site of the attack in Nice.
A vigil with candles in Sydney, Australia.
A European Union flag is lowered at half-mast outside the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.
An electronic board displays "Je suis Nice" outside the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium.
School children offer prayers to pay tribute at a school in Ahmedabad, India.
