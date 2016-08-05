Look At These Photos Of Life Two Years After An ISIS Massacre

It's been two years since the Sinjar massacre in Iraq and the Yazidi community is still trying to move forward.

When ISIS captured the town of Sinjar in northern Iraq two years ago, thousands of people from the Yazidi community were trapped, including some 25,000 children. Thousands of men were killed as they tried to flee, and hundreds of women and girls were abducted by ISIS and kept as sex slaves.

Last year, Unicef began a photography workshop for 25 young Yazidi women who were affected by the massacre. These images, which were shared by Unicef, were taken by the young women who live in a displacement camp near the city of Dohuk in northern Iraq, to show how their community is coping in the aftermath of the killings.

All of them were allowed to keep their cameras.