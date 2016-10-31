BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Remarkable Images Of Delhi Covered In Thick Blanket Of Smog After Diwali Fireworks

world / jpg

Remarkable Images Of Delhi Covered In Thick Blanket Of Smog After Diwali Fireworks

"Almost 60-70% of the smoke came from the firecrackers."

By Matthew Tucker

Headshot of Matthew Tucker

Matthew Tucker

BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

Posted on October 31, 2016, at 9:35 a.m. ET

A thick blanket of smog engulfed New Delhi, the Indian capital, following Diwali celebrations over the weekend during which people set off huge quantities of fireworks.

Delhi, which is already considered among the most polluted cities in the world by World Health Organization, has been struggling with bad air quality. In an interview with AFP, Gufran Beig, India's chief scientist at the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research, said pollutants in Delhi air rose nearly 10 times above the normal level on Monday. "Almost 60-70% of the smoke came from the firecrackers," he said.

These images show why residents in Delhi have taken their anger online to complain about air pollution on Monday.

People set off fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil.
Nurphoto / Getty Images

People set off fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil.

An Indian cyclist rides along a street as smog envelops a monument in New Delhi.
Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images

An Indian cyclist rides along a street as smog envelops a monument in New Delhi.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Commuters make their way amid the heavy smog on Monday morning.
Adnan Abidi / Reuters

Commuters make their way amid the heavy smog on Monday morning.

Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images
Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images
Money Sharma / AFP / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Adnan Abidi / Reuters
Adnan Abidi / Reuters
Adnan Abidi / Reuters
Adnan Abidi / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
Cathal Mcnaughton / Reuters
Municipal workers push a cart in a public park.
Cathal Mcnaughton / Reuters

Municipal workers push a cart in a public park.

Cathal Mcnaughton / Reuters
A man walks in a pond.
Cathal Mcnaughton / Reuters

A man walks in a pond.

Cathal Mcnaughton / Reuters




ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT