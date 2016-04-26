Memorial Services Held To Mark The 30th Anniversary Of The Chernobyl Disaster

BuzzFeed News

Commemoration events took place in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia.

By Matthew Tucker

Posted on April 26, 2016, at 11:20 a.m. ET

On 26 April 1986, the worst nuclear disaster in history happened at the Chernobyl atomic power station in Ukraine, which was then part of the Soviet Union.

Over 30 people died at the site of the explosion and the spread of radioactive material caused many more deaths and illnesses. Over 350,000 people were evacuated from contaminated areas in the years after the disaster.

People in Ukraine, Belarus, and Russia held candle-lit vigils and memorial services to mark the anniversary on Tuesday.

Slavutich, Ukraine

Young people prepare to lay candles in the pattern of a radioactivity symbol shortly before midnight on 25 April 2016 in Slavutych, Ukraine, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the accident site.
Young people prepare to lay candles in the pattern of a radioactivity symbol shortly before midnight on 25 April 2016 in Slavutych, Ukraine, 50 kilometres (30 miles) from the accident site.

A man lays a candle at the memorial to Chernobyl firefighters.
A man lays a candle at the memorial to Chernobyl firefighters.

Kiev, Ukraine

Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko (centre), prime minister Volodymyr Groysman (right), and speaker of the parliament Andriy Parubiy (left) visit a monument to the heroes of Chernobyl.
Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko (centre), prime minister Volodymyr Groysman (right), and speaker of the parliament Andriy Parubiy (left) visit a monument to the heroes of Chernobyl.

Dancers perform during a commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.
Dancers perform during a commemoration of the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

Soldiers stand guard at a memorial to those killed in the Chernobyl disaster.
Soldiers stand guard at a memorial to those killed in the Chernobyl disaster.

A woman mourns at the Chernobyl victims&#x27; memorial.
A woman mourns at the Chernobyl victims' memorial.

Former liquidators, the civil and military personnel called in to deal with the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear accident, shake hands.
Former liquidators, the civil and military personnel called in to deal with the aftermath of the Chernobyl nuclear accident, shake hands.

Valentyn Ogirenko / Reuters
Minsk, Belarus

Honour guard soldiers lay flowers at the Chernobyl victims&#x27; memorial in Minsk.
Honour guard soldiers lay flowers at the Chernobyl victims' memorial in Minsk.

Rostov-on-Don, Russia

The unveiling ceremony of a memorial by sculptor Sergei Isakov at Prospekt Sholokhova Street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.
The unveiling ceremony of a memorial by sculptor Sergei Isakov at Prospekt Sholokhova Street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia.

A man with photographs of emergency workers involved in the immediate response to the Chernobyl disaster.
A man with photographs of emergency workers involved in the immediate response to the Chernobyl disaster.

Yekaterinburg, Russia

Military cadets with white balloons attend a time capsule ceremony honoring emergency workers involved in the immediate response to the Chernobyl disaster.
Military cadets with white balloons attend a time capsule ceremony honoring emergency workers involved in the immediate response to the Chernobyl disaster.

