BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Dramatic Photos Show How Donald Trump's Victory Has Enraged Many Americans

politics / jpg

Dramatic Photos Show How Donald Trump's Victory Has Enraged Many Americans

Thousands of people across the US have been protesting against Trump's win since the presidential election results were announced.

By Matthew Tucker

Headshot of Matthew Tucker

Matthew Tucker

BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

Posted on November 10, 2016, at 7:47 a.m. ET

Thousands of people protested across the US following Trump’s victory in the election yesterday.

In New York, protesters marched on the streets of Manhattan, where a crowd of up to 10,000 people gathered at Trump Tower, according to the NYPD. Demonstrators marched through Union Square and Fifth Avenue.

Protests have also taken place in Los Angeles, Berkeley, North Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, Connecticut, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

New York

Julie Jacobson / AP
Eduardo Munoz / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Spencer Platt / Getty Images
Erik McGregor / Pacific Press / Getty Images
Julie Jacobson / AP
ADVERTISEMENT
Protesters burn a US flag outside Trump Tower.
Andrew Kelly / Reuters

Protesters burn a US flag outside Trump Tower.

Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

Los Angeles

Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
ADVERTISEMENT
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
Keith Birmingham/SGVT via ZUMA/REX/Shutterstock
Keith Birmingham/SGVT via ZUMA/REX/Shutterstock
ADVERTISEMENT

Berkeley, California

Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
Elijah Nouvelage / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

Boston

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

Las Vegas

David Becker / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
David Becker / Reuters

Chicago

Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters
Kamil Krzaczynski / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

Davis, California

Max Whittaker / Reuters
Max Whittaker / Reuters

Oakland

ADVERTISEMENT
Noah Berger / Reuters
Noah Berger / Reuters
Noah Berger / Reuters
Noah Berger / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT

Connecticut

Pat Eaton-robb / AP

San Francisco

Jeff Chiu / AP
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Chiu / AP

Seattle

Ted S. Warren / AP
Ted S. Warren / AP
ADVERTISEMENT
Ted S. Warren / AP
Ted S. Warren / AP
Jason Redmond / Reuters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT