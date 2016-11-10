Dramatic Photos Show How Donald Trump's Victory Has Enraged Many Americans

Thousands of people across the US have been protesting against Trump's win since the presidential election results were announced.

Thousands of people protested across the US following Trump’s victory in the election yesterday.

In New York, protesters marched on the streets of Manhattan, where a crowd of up to 10,000 people gathered at Trump Tower, according to the NYPD. Demonstrators marched through Union Square and Fifth Avenue.

Protests have also taken place in Los Angeles, Berkeley, North Philadelphia, Boston, Las Vegas, Seattle, Chicago, Connecticut, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.