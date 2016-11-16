BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

In Pictures: These Children In War Zones Are Still Attending School

world / jpg

In Pictures: These Children In War Zones Are Still Attending School

According to Unicef, nearly 3.5 million school-aged children in Iraq are not receiving education.

By Matthew Tucker

Headshot of Matthew Tucker

Matthew Tucker

BuzzFeed Picture Editor, UK

Posted on November 16, 2016, at 7:16 a.m. ET

One in every five schools in Iraq are out of use because of its ongoing conflict. In Syria, an estimated 2 million children are out of school. Meanwhile, South Sudan has one of the largest number of children who are not attending school at all. As millions of children in war zones are deprived of receiving an education, they are increasingly facing risks of early marriage, child labor, and recruitment into armed groups.

Between January and September this year, Unicef Iraq said it helped get more than 116,000 out-of-school children back into classrooms, and distributed school supplies and learning materials to more than 280,000 children.

These photos, all from 2016, show children from war-torn countries continuing their education despite the ongoing conflicts around them.

Iraq

Girls attend a damaged school in Ramadi, Anbar province, Iraq.
UNICEF/UNI200141/Khuzaie

Girls attend a damaged school in Ramadi, Anbar province, Iraq.

A young girl looks through a hole in the wall of a school in Ramadi.
UNICEF/UN038011/Khuzaie

A young girl looks through a hole in the wall of a school in Ramadi.

Boys jump over floodwater on their way to school in Baghdad.
UNICEF/UNI200141/Khuzaie

Boys jump over floodwater on their way to school in Baghdad.

ADVERTISEMENT
Sjud, 11 (centre), back in class in Ramadi three days after returning home from a camp in Sulaymaniyah.
UNICEF/UN038009/Khuzaie

Sjud, 11 (centre), back in class in Ramadi three days after returning home from a camp in Sulaymaniyah.

Yemen

A classroom in Sa’ad, Yemen, shows damage caused by conflict.
UNICEF/UN026956/Rajat Madhok

A classroom in Sa’ad, Yemen, shows damage caused by conflict.

Syria

Students at a primary school in Hujjaira, rural Damascus, have not been able to attend classes because of the damaged building. In Syria, 1 in 4 schools are damaged, destroyed, or occupied for military purposes or to host displaced families.
UNICEF/UN018882/Abdulaziz

Students at a primary school in Hujjaira, rural Damascus, have not been able to attend classes because of the damaged building. In Syria, 1 in 4 schools are damaged, destroyed, or occupied for military purposes or to host displaced families.

A boy stands in front of his school, which was flattened by a bombardment in Ainjara village in rural Aleppo, Syria.
UNICEF/UN018873/Khalil Alshawi

A boy stands in front of his school, which was flattened by a bombardment in Ainjara village in rural Aleppo, Syria.

ADVERTISEMENT


Students return from school in eastern Aleppo. Judy, one of the students, told Unicef he goes to class every day, except when he hears the planes hovering in the sky.
UNICEF/UN034442/Rami Zayat

Students return from school in eastern Aleppo. Judy, one of the students, told Unicef he goes to class every day, except when he hears the planes hovering in the sky.


In Syria&#x27;s Idlib province, two former teachers have transformed a cave into a school. Almost 120 children take classes in two shifts.
UNICEF/UN037962/Khalil Ashawi

In Syria's Idlib province, two former teachers have transformed a cave into a school. Almost 120 children take classes in two shifts.

ADVERTISEMENT


South Sudan

Chubat (right), a 12-year old South Sudanese student, sits with her friend in the burned ruins of her school in the Malakal Protection of Civilian site. The school had five classrooms and seven teachers.
UNICEF/UN018992/George

Chubat (right), a 12-year old South Sudanese student, sits with her friend in the burned ruins of her school in the Malakal Protection of Civilian site. The school had five classrooms and seven teachers.


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT