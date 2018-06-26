A Reporter At The World Cup Shouted At A Man Who Tried To Kiss Her On Live TV

A reporter at the World Cup in Russia has been praised online after shouting at a man who tried to kiss her while she delivered a live report.

Julia Guimarães, who works for Brazil's TV Globo and Sport TV, was reporting outside the stadium in Yekaterinburg for the Japan versus Senegal match on Sunday when she had to move out of the way to avoid the man.

She immediately called him out for his behavior while the camera rolled.

"Don't do this, never do this again, OK? Don't do this, I don't allow you to do that. Never, OK, this is not polite, this is not right, never do this. Never do this to a woman, OK? Respect," Guimarães said in English to the man, who can be heard apologizing.

Writing on Twitter, Guimarães said that this was the second such incident she had experienced since arriving in Russia.