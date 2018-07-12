Trump Says His Commitment To NATO Is "Very Strong" But Could Still Pull The US Out If He Wants To

After two days of haranguing other members over their defense spending and issuing a thinly veiled threat to quit, President Donald Trump declared that NATO was now a "finely tuned machine."

President Donald Trump has ended a deeply contentious NATO summit by insisting that the US commitment to the military alliance is "very strong, remains very strong."



After two days of haranguing other NATO leaders, particularly Germany, over their defense spending, Trump used a summit-closing press conference in Brussels to declare victory, telling reporters the commitment to increase spending was "much greater" than when he arrived.

"The US was not being treated fairly but now we are because the commitment has been upped so much," he said, adding that "NATO is now a fine-tuned machine. People are paying money they never paid before and they're happy to do it. The United States is being treated much more fairly."

On Thursday morning, news spread quickly around Brussels that Trump had delivered an ultimatum to the other leaders, telling them that if they didn't all increase defense spending to 2% of GDP by January, "We will do our own thing." That was interpreted as a thinly veiled threat to pull the US out of the alliance.