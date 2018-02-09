Kim Jong Un's Sister Just Shook Hands With South Korea's President And That's A Big Deal

Vice President Mike Pence was seated close by Kim Yo Jong, but was pictured staring ahead at the opening ceremony.

Being nice to Rocket Man hasn't worked in 25 years, why would it work now? Clinton failed, Bush failed, and Obama failed. I won't fail.

These are South Korean soldiers walking on Unification Bridge, which leads to the DMZ that separates North and South.

Yonhap said that President Moon and Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, did shake hands with Kim Yong Nam, however.

North Korea has sent 22 athletes to the games, and is fielding a joint women's ice hockey team with the South.



However, the opening ceremony was not shown by North Korea's state broadcaster, with patriotic songs and slogans celebrating the country's army and industries beamed onto TVs instead.