A new book published by the army in Myanmar uses doctored historical photos to misrepresent the Rohingya crisis, Reuters has reported, in what appears to be an attempt to rewrite history.



In one example, a supposedly archival photo presented as showing Rohingya Muslims entering Myanmar was actually a Pulitzer Prize–winning picture from the Rwandan genocide.

The Rohingya have been described by Amnesty International as one of the world's most persecuted minorities. Last year, months of state-led violence displaced 700,000 Rohingya Muslims, in what the United Nations has described as a genocide.

The 117-page book was released by the army's department of public relations and psychological warfare earlier this summer, and includes what it says are archive photos of Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine, which last year witnessed mass killings, rape, and arson.

However, using reverse image searches, Reuters found that at least three of the eight "historical" photos are not what they are claimed to be.