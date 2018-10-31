Protests Have Broken Out After A Court Overturned A Christian Woman's Blasphemy Death Sentence

Asia Bibi, who has spent 8 years on death row, was acquitted by Pakistan's supreme court.

Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images Hardliners protesting against Wednesday's ruling in Lahore.

Clashes between Islamic hardliners and police have been reported after Pakistan's highest court quashed the conviction of a Christian woman sentenced to death for blasphemy.

The country's highest court announced the acquittal of Asia Bibi, 47, on Wednesday morning, and within hours protests began in several cities. Clashes involving security forces and members of the hardline Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan party — set up in 2015 to protest any change to Pakistan's blasphemy laws — are taking place in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, Pakistan's Geo TV said.

Rizwan Tabassum / AFP / Getty Images A police officer stands guard outside a church in Karachi following the verdict.

Bibi, a farm laborer and mother-of-four, was convicted in 2010 of insulting the Prophet Muhammad following an argument with Muslim co-workers who said she, as a Christian, had contaminated a communal drinking cup. In their ruling, a panel of three judges said there were huge flaws in the original conviction, and said an apparent confession had been extracted while Bibi was surrounded by a mob who had already beaten her.

Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images

“Her conviction is set aside and she is to be relieved forthwith if not required in other charges,” chief justice Saqib Nisar said.

Bibi, who has spent most of the last eight years in solitary confinement, told AFP by phone from prison, "I can't believe what I am hearing, will I go out now? Will they let me out, really? I just don't know what to say, I am very happy, I can't believe it." Her family, who have been in hiding for years following threats made against them, said they were overjoyed by the ruling.

Ben Stansall / AFP / Getty Images Eisham Ashiq and Ashiq Mesih, the daughter and husband of Asia Bibi.

“This is the most wonderful moment," Bibi's 18-year-old daughter Eisham Ashiq said according to Catholic charity Aid to the Church In Need. "I can’t wait to hug my mother and then celebrate with my family. I am grateful to God for listening to our prayers.”

Bibi’s husband, Ashiq Masih, said, “We thank God very much that he’s heard our prayers — and the prayers of so many people who have longed for Asia Bibi’s release over all these years of suffering and anguish.”



Rizwan Tabassum / AFP / Getty Images Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan supporters block a road in Karachi after Asia Bibi's conviction was overturned.

Bibi's case has received huge attention in Pakistan and internationally. Two prominent liberal politicians in Pakistan were assassinated for defending her and calling for reform of the country's blasphemy laws.

Arif Ali / AFP / Getty Images Religious hardliners marched earlier this month in Lahore demanding Asia Bibi's sentence be carried out.