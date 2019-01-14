Hundreds of people witnessed the attack on Paweł Adamowicz, a progressive voice who had been mayor of Gdańsk for 20 years.

Agencja Gazeta / Reuters

The mayor of the Polish city of Gdańsk has died after he was stabbed onstage during a charity event.

Paweł Adamowicz, 53, was attacked in front of hundreds of people Sunday night. Moments before, his Instagram account had posted a picture of the view of the crowd from the stage.

A 27-year-old man was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing. There is no evidence the attack was politically motivated.

Adamowicz underwent surgery for five hours overnight after being stabbed in the heart and abdomen, but doctors treating him announced his death on Monday.

"We couldn't win," said Poland's minister of health, Łukasz Szumowski.

Stringer / Reuters A man is seen onstage brandishing a sharp object following the stabbing of Paweł Adamowicz.

Adamowicz had been mayor of the northern city of Gdańsk since 1998, most recently winning election last November, and according to AP was a progressive voice, supporting LGBT rights and the rights of refugees. "I want a modern, fair, friendly and open Gdańsk. Gdańsk, where everyone lives well, works, develops and brings up children," he wrote in March last year as he campaigned for reelection.

After it was announced he had lost a large amount of blood in the attack, long queues were reported at blood donation stations in the city.

Krzysztof Mystkowski / AFP / Getty Images People wait to donate blood at a donation station in Gdańsk following the stabbing of the city's mayor.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki ‏said the stabbing was a "huge tragedy" for the country. Former Polish prime minister Donald Tusk, now president of the European Council, also paid tribute to his "good friend" Adamowicz.



Paweł Adamowicz, Mayor of Gdańsk, a man of Solidarity and freedom, a European, my good friend, has been murdered. May he rest in peace.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said Adamowicz's death was a "devastating loss" for the people of Gdańsk.

Devastating loss for the people of Gdansk, for Mayor Adamowicz's friends and family and for all of us who value public service, progressive politics and open, accessible democracy. London's thoughts, prayers and solidarity are with Gdansk on this sad day.