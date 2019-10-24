A Teen Was Set On Fire For Reporting Sexual Harassment. Her Murderers Were Sentenced To Death.

Bangladeshi women hold placards and photographs of Nusrat Jahan Rafi at a protest in Dhaka in April.

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced 16 people to death for the murder of a teenager who was set on fire after accusing a teacher of sexual harassment.



Nusrat Jahan Rafi, 19, died in April after she was set alight for refusing to withdraw her complaint against the principal at her madrasa, or Islamic school.



Her murder caused outrage in Bangladesh and prompted huge protests demanding justice.

The 16 people sentenced Thursday included the madrasa's principal Siraj Ud Doula, two other teachers, some of Rafi's classmates, and local political leaders from Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party. Defense lawyers said they would appeal.

A fast-tracked hearing took just 62 days to reach verdicts in the case. Lead prosecutor Hafez Ahmed told reporters that the verdicts show "that nobody will get away with murder in Bangladesh. We have the rule of law.”