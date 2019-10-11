The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize Has Been Awarded To The Prime Minister Of Ethiopia

Ahmed was honored for his work towards ending the 20-year conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

Zacharias Abubeker / AFP / Getty Images

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 for his work towards ending a 20-year conflict with neighbor Eritrea. The Norwegian Nobel Committee announced Friday in Oslo, Norway, that Abiy was being honored for his efforts to "achieve peace and international cooperation."

More than 70,000 people died in a two-year border conflict between Ethiopia and Eritrea — which gained independence from Ethiopia in 1991 — that was ended by an inconclusive peace deal in 2000. A military stalemate followed and relations remained hostile until Abiy became Ethiopian Prime Minister in April 2018, and he worked out the principles of a peace agreement with Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, allowing ties between the two countries to finally be re-established.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee acknowledged that, "even if much work remains" in Ethiopia and Eritrea, Abiy had begun reforms that gave people "hope for a better life and a brighter future." "The Norwegian Nobel Committee hopes the peace agreement will help to bring about positive change for the entire populations of Ethiopia and Eritrea," the Committee said.



Stian Lysberg Solum / Getty Images The chairwoman of the Norwegian Nobel Peace Prize Committee, Berit Reiss-Andersen announces the winner of the 2019 prize.

In a statement, Prime Minister Abiy's office expressed pride at being the recipient of the 2019 Peace Prize, the 100th to be awarded and worth nine million Swedish kronor, around $908,000.

"Today, as the world takes note and celebrates his achievements through bestowing the Nobel Peace Prize, we invite all Ethiopians and friends of Ethiopia to continue standing on the side of peace," the statement said.

Tiksa Negeri / Reuters Eritrea's President Isaias Afwerki receives a key from Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed during the inauguration ceremony marking the reopening of the Eritrean Embassy in Addis Ababa, in July 2018.

Since coming into office, Abiy, 43, has freed political prisoners and also championed the role of women in politics, creating a gender equal cabinet.