A Congressman Tweeted A Photo Of A Model Of Trump's Wall And Everyone Made "Zoolander" Jokes
"What is this? A wall for ants?"
Steve King is a Republican Congressman from Iowa, a staunch opponent of illegal immigration, and a big fan of Donald Trump's proposed border wall with Mexico.
And after Trump's pick for Secretary of Homeland Security, General John Kelly, had his confirmation hearing this week, King tweeted a picture of him and the general in his office... with a model of the wall.
People couldn't believe that a Congressman owned such a model.
ADVERTISEMENT
This is after all an elected representative holding talks with a retired general expected to join the President's cabinet.
Lots of people made the same Zoolander-inspired joke.
ADVERTISEMENT
While for others, it reminded them of a classic scene from Spinal Tap.
ADVERTISEMENT
Some people didn't find it that funny at all.
President-elect Trump repeatedly vowed on the campaign trail that Mexico would pay for the border wall, but this month he said he would ask Congress to pay for it first, before Mexico reimbursed America.
Mexico remains adamant it will not pay for the wall, however, so King's model might be the best option so far.
-
Matthew Champion is a deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.