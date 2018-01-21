Literally Just 19 Jokes About The Photo The White House Released Of Trump Working During The Shutdown

BuzzFeed News

"Honestly this looks like someone’s first time using a phone and a chair."

By Matthew Champion

Matthew Champion

Posted on January 21, 2018, at 10:01 a.m. ET

1.

An emerging trend is that Trump and his staff have no idea how to stage photos to make it seem like he’s actually w… https://t.co/FjK6Fm5ATz
Matt Fuller @MEPFuller

2.

This looks like a photo of a tourist who says: “oh man take my picture like i’m working in the Oval Office!” https://t.co/BxEx19GLuK
Celia @_celia_marie_

3.

Honestly this looks like someone’s first time using a phone and a chair https://t.co/fynnz3elUC
Mike Royce @MikeRoyce

4.

Dave Itzkoff @ditzkoff

5.

He looks like he just googled stock photos of people working to try and figure out what people working looks like. https://t.co/QtQ3roUZAT
Half An Onion @HalfOnionInABag

6.

POTUS hard at work
Alistair Coleman @alistaircoleman

7.

The sheer volume of briefing materials Trump consumes on any given day is staggering. https://t.co/JetEiRpIoL
Matthew Yglesias @mattyglesias

8.

I always work staring straight into a camera, holding a phone without speaking with absolutely no papers on my desk. https://t.co/m0YxuRxzu9
Jessica Huseman @JessicaHuseman

9.

Hi Melania, do you know where my hat is?
Bozwonk @lolwarlol

10.

Well he LOOKS busy. That's good enough for me. I'm convinced. https://t.co/lA6ml5l1KX
hrtbps @hrtbps

11.

STAFF: Mr. President, we need the optics of you working hard during the shutdown. TRUMP: Fine, I’ll pose with the… https://t.co/q6S5WI6koC
Daniel W. Drezner @dandrezner

12.

Nick Pettigrew @Nick_Pettigrew

13.

I too conduct most of my most important work with a phone in my hand and nothing on my desk, while staring vacantly… https://t.co/xh3mrpyMXt
janu-erin @morninggloria

14.

This the photo you’d take if you’re visiting the WH and they let you sit at the desk. https://t.co/5PymyxDfRB
Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi @roywoodjr

15.

He looks like a 7 year old playing a game he made up called “Mister Man.” https://t.co/D8Ykc1zmhS
Ed Solomon @ed_solomon

16.

*Barron and Melania calling from the other room* Trump: "Hello" Barron: "Uh hi, is your refrigerator running?" Trum… https://t.co/9mmij9pSxs
TechnicallyRon @TechnicallyRon

17.

This is the political equivalent of a stock photo of people playing video games with controllers that clearly are n… https://t.co/fACp7pYU1N
Gary Whitta @garywhitta

18.

Love to make "work phone calls" with no notes and looking directly at the camera taking a photo of me. https://t.co/wa27flbjDg
Matthew Gertz @MattGertz

19.

Trump ‘working’ = me ‘doing math and eating salads’
Emily Andras @emtothea

