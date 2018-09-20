Passengers Bled From Their Noses And Ears After Pilots "Forgot" About Cabin Pressure

@jetairways Flight 9W 697 made an emergency landing back in Mumbai. Airplane lost pressure immediately after taking off...scores of passengers including me bleeding from nose....no staff to help...no announcement on board to wear the oxygen mask.passengersafety completelyignored https://t.co/vO9O95aMCP

Videos and photos posted online showed oxygen masks being deployed.

Passengers on the Jet Airways flight from Mumbai to Jaipur in India complained of bleeding from their noses and ears not long after takeoff.

A passenger plane had to turn back mid-flight after pilots apparently forgot to maintain cabin pressure.

Panic situation due to technical fault in @jetairways 9W 0697 going from Mumbai to Jaipur. Flt return back to Mumbai after 45 mts. All passengers are safe including me. https://t.co/lnOaFbcaps

#jetairways #9w697 emergency landing at Mumbai. Stranded with no information. @jetairways @timesofindia @htTweets

Hi @jetairways Mumbai. Your flight number 9W069WK to Jaipur this morning took off and then returned due to inability to maintain cabin pressure. Don't you think announcements and status updates would help? Terribly shoddy!

India's Ministry of Civil Aviation said 30 of the 166 people on board had received medical treatment.

Transport official Lalit Gupta told the Hindustan Times that the crew forgot to press a switch that would have maintained cabin pressure.

"As a result, oxygen masks got deployed," he said.