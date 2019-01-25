A High-Profile Gay Lawmaker In Brazil Has Quit And Left The Country Due To Violent Threats

One of the first openly gay lawmakers in Brazil says he is quitting over threats of violence to him and his family.



Jean Wyllys, 44, told newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo he was travelling in Europe and currently had no plans to return to Brazil. He had served in Brazil's Chamber of Deputies since 2011 and was most recently re-elected last October, due to start a third term next month.

“Why would I want to live four years of my life in an armoured car with bodyguards?" he said. "Four years of my life when I can’t just go where I want to go?”



Wyllys, one of the most high profile LGBT rights advocates in Brazil, blamed a climate of anti-LGBT sentiment and violence that began during the election campaign that saw Jair Bolsonaro become president.

Bolsonaro has a long history of sexist, homophobic, racist, and borderline fascist rhetoric. While also a lawmaker in the Chamber of Deputies, Bolsonaro and Wyllys repeatedly clashed over a range of issues, including LGBT rights and homophobia.