Uh, So Japan's Cybersecurity Minister Says He's Never Used A Computer Before

The newly-appointed minister responsible for cybersecurity in Japan has provoked disbelief by admitting he has never used a computer.



Yoshitaka Sakurada, 68, was appointed to the role last month by the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe, and is set to oversee cybersecurity for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Appearing before a committee of opposition and independent lawmakers on Wednesday, he was asked whether he was computer savvy.

"I've been independent since I was 25 and have always directed my staff and secretaries to do that kind of thing," Sakurada replied, according to a translation by the Reuters news agency. "I've never used a computer!"

