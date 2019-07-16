Italian Police Seized An Air-To-Air Missile During An Investigation Into Far-Right Groups

Counterterrorism police in northern Italy on Monday seized a huge cache of weapons including an air-to-air missile following an investigation into far-right extremist groups.

Police in Italy released pictures of the weapons they seized.

The missile was found along with a range of assault rifles, shotguns, pistols, bayonets, many weapon parts and almost a thousand cartridges of ammunition, police said in a statement . Nazi signs and other far-right material was also recovered.

Police in Turin led the raids after a yearlong investigation into Italians with extreme ideologies, who took part in the armed conflict in eastern Ukraine.

More than 10,000 people have died in fighting since Russian-backed separatists launched an insurgency in the Donbass region of Ukraine in April 2014, according to the United Nations.

The air-to-air missile seized is French-made and appeared to have belonged to the Qatari armed forces, police said.