BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Literally Just Lots Of Inspiring Pictures Of International Women's Day Being Marked Around The World

world

Literally Just Lots Of Inspiring Pictures Of International Women's Day Being Marked Around The World

Marches, rallies, and protests for women's rights are taking place across the globe.

By Matthew Champion

Headshot of Matthew Champion

Matthew Champion

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on March 8, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Posted on March 8, 2018, at 7:10 a.m. ET

Ukraine

A woman holds balloons and a poster marking International Women&#x27;s Day in central Kiev.
Efrem Lukatsky / AP

A woman holds balloons and a poster marking International Women's Day in central Kiev.

Bangladesh

Masked women attend an International Women&#x27;s Day rally in Dhaka.
A.m. Ahad / AP

Masked women attend an International Women's Day rally in Dhaka.

India

Women march in New Delhi to highlight domestic violence, sexual assault, and pay discrimination.
Manish Swarup / AP

Women march in New Delhi to highlight domestic violence, sexual assault, and pay discrimination.

Pakistan

Teachers who are paid on a daily basis attend a protest rally demanding permanent jobs and better salaries in Islamabad.
B.k. Banagsh / AP

Teachers who are paid on a daily basis attend a protest rally demanding permanent jobs and better salaries in Islamabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Korea

Demonstrators supporting the #MeToo movement stage a rally in Seoul.
Ahn Young-joon / AP

Demonstrators supporting the #MeToo movement stage a rally in Seoul.

Cambodia

Activists from the Boeung Chhuk community release balloons on the outskirts of Phnom Penh to mark International Women&#x27;s Day, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of their forced eviction.
Heng Sinith / AP

Activists from the Boeung Chhuk community release balloons on the outskirts of Phnom Penh to mark International Women's Day, which coincides with the 10th anniversary of their forced eviction.

China

Delegates hold bouquets as they arrive for a plenary session of the Chinese parliament at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
Mark Schiefelbein / AP

Delegates hold bouquets as they arrive for a plenary session of the Chinese parliament at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

El Salvador

A woman touches a memorial plate as she takes part in a protest in commemoration of women murdered in El Salvador.
Marvin Recinos / AFP / Getty Images

A woman touches a memorial plate as she takes part in a protest in commemoration of women murdered in El Salvador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belarus

Women in Minsk pose for a selfie after taking part in the so-called &quot;Beauty Run&quot;, staged on International Women&#x27;s Day.
Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters

Women in Minsk pose for a selfie after taking part in the so-called "Beauty Run", staged on International Women's Day.

Philippines

Women march in Manila as part of a rally against President Rodrigo Duterte on International Women&#x27;s Day.
Bullit Marquez / AP

Women march in Manila as part of a rally against President Rodrigo Duterte on International Women's Day.

Spain

A woman taking part in a strike called to defend women&#x27;s rights hugs a store worker in Madrid.
Oscar Del Pozo / AFP / Getty Images

A woman taking part in a strike called to defend women's rights hugs a store worker in Madrid.

Georgia

A women&#x27;s right activists march in Tbilisi.
David Mdzinarishvili / Reuters

A women's right activists march in Tbilisi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nepal

A woman carries a placard that says &quot;Increase women&#x27;s education, and end violence against women&quot; at a rally in Kathmandu.
Navesh Chitrakar / Reuters

A woman carries a placard that says "Increase women's education, and end violence against women" at a rally in Kathmandu.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan&#x27;s Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, lower center, prays during an event marking International Women&#x27;s Day, in Kabul.
Rahmat Gul / AP

Afghanistan's Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, lower center, prays during an event marking International Women's Day, in Kabul.

Turkey

A woman holds a placard with images of imprisoned pro-Kurdish lawmakers Figen Yuksekdag, left, and Selma Irmak as Turkish women sing and dance during a gathering to celebrate International Women&#x27;s Day in Ankara.
Burhan Ozbilici / AP

A woman holds a placard with images of imprisoned pro-Kurdish lawmakers Figen Yuksekdag, left, and Selma Irmak as Turkish women sing and dance during a gathering to celebrate International Women's Day in Ankara.

The World Needs To Know About These Badass Feminists ASAP

buzzfeed.com


ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT