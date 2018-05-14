An 8-Year-Old Girl Survived A Suicide Attack Carried Out By Her Own Family

The attack comes just a day after another family carried out suicide attacks against three churches.

Police stand guard outside the station that was the target of Monday's attack.

Indonesia has been shaken by another suspected Islamist suicide attack carried out by a single family — this time including an 8-year-old girl.



The family of five, on two motorbikes, detonated explosives outside a police station in Surabaya.

The girl, who had been sitting between her mother and father, survived the attack after being thrown clear by the blast, the country's senior police official Tito Karnavian said according to the Associated Press.

The four attackers died, while six civilians and four police officers were wounded.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, has experienced a spike in Islamist militancy in recent months.

