An 8-Year-Old Girl Survived A Suicide Attack Carried Out By Her Own Family

The attack comes just a day after another family carried out suicide attacks against three churches.

By Matthew Champion

Matthew Champion

Posted on May 14, 2018, at 9:22 a.m. ET

Police stand guard outside the station that was the target of Monday&#x27;s attack.
Ulet Ifansasti / Getty Images

Indonesia has been shaken by another suspected Islamist suicide attack carried out by a single family — this time including an 8-year-old girl.

The family of five, on two motorbikes, detonated explosives outside a police station in Surabaya.

The girl, who had been sitting between her mother and father, survived the attack after being thrown clear by the blast, the country's senior police official Tito Karnavian said according to the Associated Press.

The four attackers died, while six civilians and four police officers were wounded.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, has experienced a spike in Islamist militancy in recent months.

Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Surabaya - Ret We will not back down in the fight against terrorism Let us unite in the fight against terrorism #UniteAgainstTerrorism #WeAreNotAfraid
Menteri Luar Negeri Republik Indonesia @Menlu_RI

Strongly condemn the terrorist attack in Surabaya - Ret We will not back down in the fight against terrorism Let us unite in the fight against terrorism #UniteAgainstTerrorism #WeAreNotAfraid

The attack came just a day after another militant family carried out suicide attacks at three churches in the same city, Indonesia's second largest, in which 13 people died.

A damaged motorcycle is seen outside one of the churches attacked Sunday.
Juni Kriswanto / AFP / Getty Images

The mother in the family attacked one church with her daughters aged 9 and 12, while the father and two teenage sons attacked two other churches.

.@antonioguterres condemns terrorist attacks against worshippers in Indonesia churches, is appalled at reports that children were used to participate in these attacks. https://t.co/Ed1CixvneB
UN Spokesperson @UN_Spokesperson

.@antonioguterres condemns terrorist attacks against worshippers in Indonesia churches, is appalled at reports that children were used to participate in these attacks. https://t.co/Ed1CixvneB

Indonesia's President Joko Widodo has described the attacks as "cowardly, undignified, and inhumane."

Ini adalah tindakan pengecut, tindakan yang tidak bermartabat, tindakan yang biadab. Perlu saya tegaskan lagi kita akan lawan terorisme, dan kita akan basmi sampai ke akar-akarnya.
Joko Widodo @jokowi

Ini adalah tindakan pengecut, tindakan yang tidak bermartabat, tindakan yang biadab. Perlu saya tegaskan lagi kita akan lawan terorisme, dan kita akan basmi sampai ke akar-akarnya.

Through its Amaq News Agency, ISIS claimed responsibility for Sunday's church attacks.

Tito, the police chief, said he believes the family who attacked the churches are members of the Indonesian terror group Jamaah Ansharut Daulah, which supports ISIS.

