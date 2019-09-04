These Aerial Pictures Show The Horrifying Extent Of The Devastation Hurricane Dorian Caused In The Bahamas

Parts of the Bahamas hit by Hurricane Dorian have been “decimated,” the country’s Prime Minister has said.

Hubert Minnis told a news conference Tuesday that the current death toll of 7 was expected to rise, calling Dorian "one of the greatest national crises in our country's history.”

Dorian made landfall on the Bahamas’ Abaco Islands on Sunday with record-equalling winds as a Category 5 storm, and it later came to a near-standstill over the island of Grand Bahama for around 36 hours. The Red Cross said at least 13,000 homes had been destroyed or damaged.

Dorian has now weakened to a Category 2 storm, although it has grown larger in area as it moves towards the US. At 5:00 a.m. ET the National Hurricane Center warned of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous winds along the Florida east coast, and the coasts of the Carolinas, and Georgia.

Rescuers were able to reach the Abaco Islands for the first time yesterday and survey the devastation brought by Dorian. Lia Head-Rigby, who runs a relief group, told the Associated Press news agency, "It's total devastation. It's decimated. Apocalyptic.”

These aerial pictures show seemingly endless destruction in the Abaco Islands, with home destroyed and cars, boats and shipping containers sprawled along flooded roads.