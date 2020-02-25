Former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak Has Died

Hosni Mubarak (left) pictured with his sons Gamal (centre) and Alaa (right) in 2018.

Egypt’s former autocratic president Hosni Mubarak has died in hospital aged 91, Egyptian state TV said Tuesday.



Mubarak was president for almost 30 years, during which time he clamped down on dissent and jailed political opponents.

In 2011 he stepped down in the third week of mass protests, during what later became known as the Arab Spring.

He was later jailed for failing to prevent the deaths of peaceful protesters during the revolution that overthrew him, and his health subsequently deteriorated.