Hong Kong’s Leader Says She Will Formally Withdraw The Extradition Bill That Sparked Months Of Protests

But mass pro-democracy protests are expected to continue, as Carrie Lam did not meet any of protesters’ other key demands.

Anthony Wallace / AFP / Getty Images People in Hong Kong watch a news broadcast of Carrie Lam announcing the withdrawal of the extradition bill.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will fully withdraw the controversial extradition bill that sparked three months of increasingly fierce protests.

“The government will formally withdraw the bill in order to fully allay public concerns,” Lam said in a televised address. Formal confirmation of the decision can only be made when Hong Kong's Legislative Council resumes next month. Since the bill, which would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China, was introduced in April, there have been mass protests for 14 consecutive weeks.

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images A protester gestures during a mass demonstration in Hong Kong in June.

While the demonstrations were initially only focused on the bill, they have morphed into a wider pro-democracy movement, paralyzing Hong Kong and plunging the city into its worst political crisis since the end of British rule in 1997.

Lam previously declared the proposed law “dead” and suspended it, but protesters made its complete withdrawal one of five key demands, which also include an independent inquiry into the police response to the protests, amnesty for those arrested, further democratic reforms, and for officials to stop describing the demonstrations as riots.

Anthony Kwan / Getty Images Protesters occupy the arrival hall of Hong Kong International Airport in August.

Lam did not address any of the other demands, and protests are expected to continue despite the bill’s formal withdrawal.

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong, speaking before Lam’s official announcement, said withdrawing the bill was “too little and too late.”

5. In short, Carrie Lam's repeated failure in understanding the situation has made this announcement completely out of touch - She needs to address to ALL Five Demands: STOP PROSECUTION, STOP CALLING US RIOTERS, INDEPENDENT INQUIRY OF POLICE and FREE ELECTION!

While the mass protests began peacefully, in recent weeks they have become increasingly violent. Police have used water cannons, rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters. Meanwhile white T-shirt wearing thugs acting with apparent impunity have attacked protesters at metro stations. And last weekend, protesters threw petrol bombs at police and government buildings. This week, Reuters published a leaked audio of Lam saying that she would step down if she could.