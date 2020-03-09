Six People Have Died After Riots Broke Out In Italian Prisons Over Coronavirus Lockdown

Inmates on the roof of Milan's San Vittore Prison during a revolt.

Six people have died after violent protests broke out in prisons across Italy following new restrictions on seeing family members due to the coronavirus outbreak.



All six deaths were the result of a riot in a jail in the city of Modena on Sunday.

At least two prisoners died after overdosing on methadone looted from a prison infirmary, Italian news agency ANSA reported, but the Associated Press quoted a penitentiary police union chief as saying all the deaths were due to overdoses.