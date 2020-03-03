One In Ten Iranian MPs Have Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Deputy Speaker Says
Iran has the third highest number of coronavirus cases outside of China, but the second highest number of deaths.
Twenty-three Iranian MPs have so far tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the country's deputy speaker said Tuesday.
Abdolreza Mesri told Iranian state television that that the MPs had contracted the virus through contact with their constituents. Iran's parliament has 290 seats.
“These people have a close relationship with the people and they carry different viruses from different parts of the country, which may create a new virus, so we recommend the lawmakers to cut off their relationship with the public for now,” Mesri reportedly told the Young Journalists Club program.
On Tuesday, Iranian health official Alireza Raisi said that there were now 2,336 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, in the country, and that 77 people had died.
Total cases in China vs. other countries
More people have died in Iran from coronavirus than in any other country apart from China, where the outbreak originated late December. But Iran officially has only half the number of cases of South Korea, leading to suggestions that the true number of cases in Iran may be much higher.
Total deaths in China vs. other countries
Last week it was revealed that the head of Iran's anti-coronavirus task force had tested positive for the virus, shortly after downplaying the impact of coronavirus in Iran.
Several Iranian officials have died as a result of COVID-19: Mohammad Mirmohammadi, referred to as a confidant of supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei, and Hadi Khosroshahi, a senior cleric and the former ambassador to the Vatican. Newly-elected MP Mohammad Ali Ramazani Dastak died on Saturday in disputed circumstances, with conflicting reports whether he had flu or COVID-19.
Also on Tuesday it was reported by the LNA and Tasnim news agencies that the head of Iran's emergency medical services, Pirhossein Kolivand, had been infected with the novel coronavirus.
