What Should We Replace Handshakes With In An Era Of Coronavirus?

The coronavirus is killing the handshake industry.

By Matthew Champion and Hayes Brown

Picture of Matthew Champion Matthew Champion BuzzFeed News Reporter Picture of Hayes Brown Hayes Brown BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 6, 2020, at 10:47 a.m. ET

Jason Reed / Reuters

President Barack Obama bumps elbows with actor Steve Martin in 2013 as fellow actor Jim Parsons looks on approvingly.

The humble handshake has taken a big hit to its reputation as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world. Governments are now warning their citizens that on top of washing their hands frequently, they should avoid unnecessary contact — including the customary greeting for millions.

It's not just handshakes that are out. France's health minister has said people should avoid the double-cheek kisses that his country is known for. And in Italy, the government's special commissioner for the coronavirus sympathized with how difficult it would be to cut back on contact.

Luckily, the world is a very big place and there are plenty of No-Contact Greetings to choose from. We've put together a sample of them and want to know which you think should replace the handshake in these trying times:

  1. Handshakes gotta go, but for what?

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images
Handshakes gotta go, but for what?
  1.  
    vote votes
    A foot tap (otherwise known as "the Wuhan shake")
  2.  
    vote votes
    An elbow tap
  3.  
    vote votes
    A shoulder bump
  4.  
    vote votes
    Sticking your tongue out
  5.  
    vote votes
    Namaste (India, Nepal)
  6.  
    vote votes
    Placing your right hand on your heart
  7.  
    vote votes
    Jazz hands
  8.  
    vote votes
    A wink
  9.  
    vote votes
    Raising your eyebrows
  10.  
    vote votes
    A hip bump
  11.  
    vote votes
    Wai (Thailand)
  12.  
    vote votes
    A wave
  13.  
    vote votes
    V for Victory/peace sign
  14.  
    vote votes
    Ojigi (Japanese-style bowing)
  15.  
    vote votes
    A salute
  16.  
    vote votes
    Finger guns
  17.  
    vote votes
    Flossing
  18.  
    vote votes
    A Vulcan salute
  19.  
    vote votes
    A pirouette
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote
