What Should We Replace Handshakes With In An Era Of Coronavirus?

The humble handshake has taken a big hit to its reputation as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world. Governments are now warning their citizens that on top of washing their hands frequently, they should avoid unnecessary contact — including the customary greeting for millions.



It's not just handshakes that are out. France's health minister has said people should avoid the double-cheek kisses that his country is known for. And in Italy, the government's special commissioner for the coronavirus sympathized with how difficult it would be to cut back on contact.

Luckily, the world is a very big place and there are plenty of No-Contact Greetings to choose from. We've put together a sample of them and want to know which you think should replace the handshake in these trying times: