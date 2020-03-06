What Should We Replace Handshakes With In An Era Of Coronavirus?
The coronavirus is killing the handshake industry.
The humble handshake has taken a big hit to its reputation as the novel coronavirus has spread around the world. Governments are now warning their citizens that on top of washing their hands frequently, they should avoid unnecessary contact — including the customary greeting for millions.
It's not just handshakes that are out. France's health minister has said people should avoid the double-cheek kisses that his country is known for. And in Italy, the government's special commissioner for the coronavirus sympathized with how difficult it would be to cut back on contact.
Luckily, the world is a very big place and there are plenty of No-Contact Greetings to choose from. We've put together a sample of them and want to know which you think should replace the handshake in these trying times:
-
vote votesA foot tap (otherwise known as "the Wuhan shake")
-
vote votesAn elbow tap
-
vote votesA shoulder bump
-
vote votesSticking your tongue out
-
vote votesNamaste (India, Nepal)
-
vote votesPlacing your right hand on your heart
-
vote votesJazz hands
-
vote votesA wink
-
vote votesRaising your eyebrows
-
vote votesA hip bump
-
vote votesWai (Thailand)
-
vote votesA wave
-
vote votesV for Victory/peace sign
-
vote votesOjigi (Japanese-style bowing)
-
vote votesA salute
-
vote votesFinger guns
-
vote votesFlossing
-
vote votesA Vulcan salute
-
vote votesA pirouette
-
Matthew Champion is a deputy world news editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Matthew Champion at matthew.champion@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Hayes Brown is a world news editor and reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Hayes Brown at hayes.brown@buzzfeed.com.