A Convicted Drug Trafficker Tried To Escape A Brazilian Prison Disguised As His Daughter

A gang leader in Brazil failed in a bid to escape jail disguised as his 19-year-old daughter.



Officials released photos showing Clauvino da Silva wearing a silicone mask, a long wig, glasses, jeans and a pink T-shirt with donuts on it after being caught out.

His escape attempt was thwarted when prison guards saw him acting nervously, the Associated Press reported.

In a video also released by Rio de Janeiro’s State Secretary of Prison Administration, da Silva takes off the disguise and some of the clothes before saying his real name.