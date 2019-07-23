 Skip To Content
Literally Just 27 Wild Pictures Of The Next UK Prime Minister

Introducing the next prime minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

By Matthew Champion

Picture of Matthew Champion Matthew Champion BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 23, 2019, at 9:41 a.m. ET

At the grand opening of Europe's first M&M's World store in Leicester Square, London, July 2011.

Ian Gavan / Getty Images

Posing with a rabbit-costumed protester at a demonstration against a third runway at Heathrow airport, April 2013.

Oli Scarff / Getty Images

Playing in a charity tennis match, June 2013.

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Attending a traditional Japanese tea ceremony in Tokyo, 2015.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Archive/PA Images

When he proudly held aloft an actual brick during his speech at the Conservative party's annual conference, September 2014.

Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

When he dismissively held aloft a kipper — a smoked fish — to illustrate a widely debunked point about the EU, earlier this month.

Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

Skeptically holding a fish aloft during a visit to Jerusalem, 2015.

Lior Mizrahi / Getty Images

When he attempted a pullup — to the evident delight of everyone present — while inspecting buses in Northern Ireland, 2016.

Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

Sampling the Olympic Park and Olympic Village facilities ahead of the London 2012 Games.

Scott Heavey

Taking part in a tug-of-war contest, October 2015.

Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images

Celebrating winning a point — against then–prime minister David Cameron no less — in a friendly game of tennis, 2011.

Jan Kruger / Getty Images

Acknowledging a London cyclist's hand gesture, 2015.

Ben Pruchnie / Getty Images

Trying on an Oculus Rift headset in Tel Aviv, November 2015.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Archive/PA Images

Pretending to use a battering ram to break into a police car in Reading, England, earlier this month.

Dylan Martinez / PA Wire/PA Images

When he headbutted retired German soccer player Maurizio Gaudino in the groin during a charity match in 2006.

Rebecca Naden / PA Archive/PA Images

Flooring a small child during a game of rugby in Japan, October 2015.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Archive/PA Images

A leisurely bike ride with Arnold Schwarzenegger, 2011.

Doug Peters / Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment

Wearing what could be a Union Jack–inspired shirt on a visit to Malaysia, 2014.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Archive/PA Images

Pretending to kiss a wild salmon at a fish market in East London, days before the EU referendum, 2016.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Archive/PA Images

On board a helicopter during a visit to the Amazon rainforest in Peru, 2018.

Stefan Rousseau / PA Archive/PA Images

When he declined to comment when asked whether he would apologize for comparing Muslim women wearing the burka to letterboxes and bank robbers, he gave journalists outside his house some tea instead.

Aaron Chown / PA Archive/PA Images

Smelling his hands after shearing a sheep at a farm in North Yorkshire this month.

Oli Scarff / PA Wire/PA Images

Joining a game of soccer in London, 2015.

Carl Court / Getty Images

When he got stuck midair on a zip line before the London 2012 Olympics.

Ben Kendall / PA Archive/PA Images
Ben Kendall / PA Archive/PA Images

