Sofia Vergara Said She’ll Be Happy With Her "Modern Family" Character's Ending

“Gloria has such a great life and such a beautiful family that I think anything that the writers have prepared for her, I'm going to be happy with,” Vergara said in an interview with BuzzFeed News’ Profile . “I'm sure that it's gonna be great, like all the seasons’ finales.”

When asked what she’ll miss most about Modern Family, Vergara said everything from working with the actor who plays her husband, Ed O'Neil, to the kids and the table reads on Wednesday.

“It's going to be really hard,” she said.

Vergara rose to mainstream prominence in her role playing Gloria Pritchett, and has since used her platform to speak about Latinx representation and her activism in women’s rights.

“I was a single mother. I am a woman, and I started in a business,” Vergara said. “I started to make money, and work and opportunities came to me. And I had to take them ... you would be grateful if your life presents to you with all these opportunities.”

The actor recently co-founded EBY, a subscription underwear and shapewear line that is delivered straight to customers. According to the company's website, 10% of net sales go to the Seven Bar Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to empower women through micro-financing to start their own businesses.

Vergara said she co-founded EBY to help and empower women in other countries “by giving them a little push that they needed to create their own businesses.”

Vergara is also set to co-star alongside her husband, Joe Manganiello, in Bottom of the 9th, which is scheduled to be released in July. The actor said she heard about her role as Manganiello was going through the script and producing at home, and it felt like a fit for her.

“I was like, I'm like, ‘I'm gonna have to do anything I need to do to get this part,’” Vergara said. “I think it's perfect for me.”

