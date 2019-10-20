The G7 Summit Trump Awarded To His Own Resort Now Will Go Somewhere Else

Next year's G7 summit of world leaders will no longer take place at one of President Donald Trump's resorts, he tweeted Saturday night, after days of anger over his decision to grant a high-profile government event to one of his own properties.

....Therefore, based on both Media & Democrat Crazed and Irrational Hostility, we will no longer consider Trump National Doral, Miami, as the Host Site for the G-7 in 2020. We will begin the search for another site, including the possibility of Camp David, immediately. Thank you!

Trump's acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney announced the selection of the Trump National Doral Miami for next June's G7 summit on Thursday, calling it "far and away the best physical facility" for the meeting.

During a press conference, Mulvaney described a vigorous search process that ultimately still landed on one of the president's properties (another, Mar-a-Lago, was also considered, he said). Mulvaney said Trump was the one who suggest the Doral as a possibility.

"In fact, I was talking to one of the advance teams when they came back, and I said, 'What was it like?' And they said, 'Mick, you’re not going to believe this, but it’s almost like they built this facility to host this type of event,'" Mulvaney said.



Mulvaney insisted to reporters that the selection would not be a conflict of interest, or violate the Constitution's emoluments clause, which prohibits the president from accepting benefits from foreign governments. "Donald Trump's brand is probably strong enough as it is and he doesn't need any more help with that," Mulvaney said.

He also acknowledged that there would be criticism of the decision, but said the White House would stick to its guns. "We absolutely believe this is the best place to have it. We’re going to have it there," he said. "And there’s going to be folks who will never get over the fact that it’s a Trump property. We get that. But we’re still going to go there."

The G7 switch is the second big headline from Mulvaney's press conference that the White House has since retreated from, after the White House walked back his comments on Ukraine.

In 2012, the last time the US hosted the G7, the summit was at Camp David.

Trump, who has tweeted dozens upon dozens of times on Saturday, said he thought he was "doing something very good for our Country" by hosting the G7 of the Doral, and blamed the media and Democrats for criticizing his initial decision.