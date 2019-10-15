Rudy Giuliani Was With His Now-Indicted Ukrainian Friend At President Bush's State Funeral Service. Jeb Bush Says It's "Disappointing.”
Lev Parnas, who is now under indictment, was not invited, Bush said.
Rudy Giuliani was photographed with his now-indicted Ukrainian associate Lev Parnas at former president George H.W. Bush's state funeral service at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC, last December, a high-profile event that drew former presidents and world leaders.
Jeb Bush, the former Florida governor and George H.W. Bush's son, said the Bush family didn't intend for Parnas to be there.
Parnas "was not invited,” Bush told BuzzFeed News in an email. “Rudy was and it is likely that he was Rudy’s guest. Disappointing.”
Parnas — along with his associate Igor Fruman — was arrested last week and charged with conspiring to evade federal laws regulating campaign contributions from foreign nationals. Both men worked with Giuliani to push the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
Another photo reported to be from the George H.W. Bush's state funeral service appears to show that Fruman was also in attendance.
The state funeral service was on Dec. 5 last year, and Biden was one of the many American political leaders present. He did not have any interaction with Giuliani or Parnas, a person familiar told BuzzFeed News.
Giuliani did not respond to a request for comment about the service. The National Cathedral, which hosted the service, and the George W. Bush Presidential Center did not respond to requests for comment.
Emma Loop contributed to this story.
