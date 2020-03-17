NBA Star Kevin Durant Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus
Durant is one of four players on the Brooklyn Nets to test positive.
NBA star Kevin Durant has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, he told the Athletic on Tuesday.
“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told the Athletic. He added that he is feeling OK.
A representative for Durant told BuzzFeed News he would not be speaking more on the virus at this time.
Durant, a former MVP and one of the most talented and popular players in basketball, is one of four players on the Brooklyn Nets to test positive. The team did not say in a release which players had the virus, but noted only one of the four had shown symptoms.
ESPN reported Tuesday that the Nets tested players with tests purchased from an unnamed private company.
The NBA suspended its season last Wednesday after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. Gobert's All-Star teammate Donovan Mitchell later also tested positive, as did Detroit Pistons player Christian Wood.
Durant has not played basketball this season, after rupturing his Achilles tendon during last year's NBA Finals while playing for the Golden State Warriors.
