NBA Star Kevin Durant Has Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

NBA star Kevin Durant has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, he told the Athletic on Tuesday.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told the Athletic. He added that he is feeling OK.

A representative for Durant told BuzzFeed News he would not be speaking more on the virus at this time.

Durant, a former MVP and one of the most talented and popular players in basketball, is one of four players on the Brooklyn Nets to test positive. The team did not say in a release which players had the virus, but noted only one of the four had shown symptoms.